DR. KENNETH J. O’CONNOR
October 28, 1961-January 5, 2022
Kenneth J. O’Connor, Ph.D., died at home on January 5, 2022. He was born October 28, 1961, in Manhattan, and was raised in a one-bedroom apartment in the northern Bronx, surrounded by his small extended family in other apartments. He went to Hunter College in the Bronx for his undergraduate chemistry degree, then to the University of Rochester for his Master’s and Ph.D. in Chemistry, and finally was at State University of New York (SUNY) Stony Brook for a two-year postdoctoral fellowship. He was a true intellectual and chemistry guru. While in graduate school, he was a chemistry tutor for Hyla Harvey, and she became the love of his life. They married on June 24, 1989, and moved to West Virginia when Ken took a job there. He and Hyla adopted three children from India, and Ken took several years off work to settle the children into family life and get them off to a good start in the United States.
In 1999, Dr. O’Connor began teaching at Marshall University, where he generously shared his love of science and chemistry with his students and with the community, especially through his well-received chemistry magic shows and Scout merit badge workshops. Dr. O’Connor was known for his varied collection of chemical demonstrations, which intrigued and inspired many to pursue careers in science and medicine. Dr. O’Connor was a greatly respected professor, colleague and friend who possessed a unique ability to make organic chemistry unintimidating and fun through his wit, off-beat comedic manner and his creative approach to teaching.
Dr. O’Connor regularly donated an enormous amount of his personal time to meet one-on-one with his students outside of class to review class material or give career advice. He mentored many dozens of students and was instrumental in them going to graduate school, medical school, dental school, veterinary school and pharmacy school. Dr. O’Connor had a knack for helping students identify their strengths and helping them “discover” what future profession might be the best match for them. Until his death, he routinely kept up with many of his mentees, continuing to coach them through career issues and bumps in life.
Ken will not only be remembered for his professional accomplishments, but even more for all the time, love and energy he spent with his family. He was devoted to raising his three beloved children. In addition, Ken moved his father, aunt and grandmother to WV over 20 years ago so Ken and Hyla could better care for them in their later years. As a result, last year was especially challenging for Ken when his aunt and father died within two months of each other.
Dr. O’Connor is survived by his wife, Hyla Harvey, of 32 years, and children, Kala O’Connor, Jewel O’Connor and Ravi O’Connor, as well as his mother, Joy Michaels.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Marshall University Foundation through the “Dr. Kenneth O’Connor Scholarship Fund” on GoFundMe:
— Ken’s sense of humor will live on through the custom chemistry T-shirt he created —
“Don’t Go Thru Life One Electron Short Of An Octet …
STUDY CHEMISTRY AT MARSHALL UNIVERSITY”