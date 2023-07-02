DR. MARY LYNNE CALHOUN, 77, died peacefully on May 21, 2023, due to complications of heart failure. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., on June 15, 1945, the daughter of the late Boyd Jarrell and Mary Katherine Estler Jarrell. Boyd Jarrell was the managing editor of The Herald-Dispatch as was his father, L. Boyd Jarrell.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 55 years, Dr. Lawrence Gibson Calhoun; daughter and son-in-law Eliza Katherine Calhoun and Joseph Bradley Keady, Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; daughter and son-in-law Mary Laura Calhoun and Kevin Joseph Bogardus, Washington, D.C.; and grandchildren Isabel Katherine Bogardus and Malcolm Gibson Bogardus, Washington, D.C.
