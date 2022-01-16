DR. MICHAEL BRYAN REYNOLDS, 65, of Brooksville, Fla., passed away on January 7, 2022. He was a member of Spring Hill Church of Christ. He leaves to cherish his memory: his beloved wife, Maralyn Crowe Reynolds; his two sons, Michael B. Reynolds Jr. of Dunedin, Fla., and Addison (Karla) Reynolds, of Sanford, Fla.; his mother, Joan Pauley Reynolds Galford and her husband Andy of Hurricane, W.Va.; his two stepdaughters, Katherine (Russ) Cope of Dayton, Ohio, and Rebecca (Sean) Welton of Columbus, Ohio; his brothers, Bruce (Susan) of Huntersville, N.C., and Bart Reynolds (Kim) of Denver, N.C. Dr. Reynolds has been in practice since 1985. He had practiced medicine for ten years in St. Albans, West Virginia. He had an active medical practice in Spring Hill, Fla. He was a member of the American Osteopathic Association, the Pinellas County Osteopathic Society and Marshall University Alumni Group. He has practiced in Ohio, West Virginia, Texas and Florida. The family requests donations to The Arc Nature Coast, www.tancinc.org.

