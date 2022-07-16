DR. MILDRED BATTLE, 82, of Barboursville, died July 1 at the Wyngate Senior Living Community. She was a project chemist with International Company of Huntington and professor of chemistry and mathematics at Marshall University and Marshall University Community College. A Home-Going Service will be conducted 1 p.m. July 18 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Burial will be 1 p.m. July 26 at Northeastern Cemetery, Rocky Mount, N.C. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
