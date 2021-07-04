DR. ROBERT NORMAN BICKEL, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus at Marshall University, 76, died on June 28, 2021, at Edgewood Manor of Lucasville, Ohio. Husband of Lisa Higgins, brother of Perry (Barbara) Bickel, Uncle of Kia Bickel. A prolific author, Robert contributed a multitude of journal articles and professional textbooks. He was a gifted teacher, writer, thinker and any dog’s best friend. Contributions in his memory may be made to Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Control Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25704.
