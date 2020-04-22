DR. SALLIE CATHERINE PLYMALE, 91, of Ceredo, widow of Shearl Plymale, died April 20 at home. She was an educator with the Wayne County School System, Marshall Laboratory School and Marshall University. Visitation will be private for the family. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. April 24 and may be viewed live on the Reger Funeral Home website, www.regerfh.com. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com

