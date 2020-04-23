DR. SALLIE HAMER PLYMALE. Sallie was born on June 5, 1928, in Kenova, W.Va., to John Thomas Hamer and Georgia Body Hamer. She died April 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Shearl “Chud” Plymale, and a sister, Gloria A. Hamer, and brother, John M. Hamer II. Sallie spent her early school years in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and later moved to West Virginia where she graduated from Welch High School. She graduated from Marshall University in 1960 and went on to earn her Ph.D. in 1977. She was an educator in Wayne County Schools, specifically at Ferndale and Ceredo Elementary. She also taught at the Marshall Lab School and in the College of Education at Marshall University for 23 years. Sallie was the first certified Special Education teacher in the State of West Virginia. She most enjoyed getting to know her students; however, her most profound memory was the tragic plane crash in 1970 and the students and friends she lost. Sallie was a member of the First Congregational Church of Ceredo. She was a Sunday school teacher, a devout student of the Bible and reminded everyone that nothing can separate us from God’s love (Romans 8:35-39). She is survived by sons, Thomas M. Plymale (Debbie) and Robert H. Plymale (Jennifer). She is also survived by grandchildren, Lauren E. Plymale (Terry McFann), Allison L. Plymale, Thomas W. Plymale (Megan Donovan), James J. Plymale (Dustin Miller), Alexander H. Plymale and extended family Summer Webb (Carlos Brumfield), Shelby May (Bryan), Glenna Heinlein and Amber Plymale. Nieces and nephews include John M. Hamer (Paula), Roger Barney (Jean), Stewart Hoke; James Hoke (Kathy), John Hoke, Mark Hoke, Bill Plymale, Mike Plymale (Janet), Vicky Drury (Joe), Jesse and Carl Plymale, and Kaitlin Robinette (Michael). She is also survived by cousins, Barbara Leitner, Francis Hose (Sid), Susan Leitner, Greg Leitner, Steve Leitner, Jane Hamer Cross (John), Mark Cross (Isabel), Eve Cross (Tim), Joe Cross (Jane), Janie Cross, Gladys Hamer, Lori Dale Hamer, Steve Hamer (Donna), Jim Hamer (Lesley) and Gail Chapman. She had eight great-grandchildren whom she adored, Kate Plymale, Thomas Plymale, Logan McFann, Will McFann, Chase McFann, Tatum Brumfield, Carson May and Cain May. Special thank you to Libby Napier who was her caretaker and friend, and her physician Amy Marsteller who treated her with kindness and patience. A private service will be held for the family. Funeral services will be streamed online at www.regerfh.com on Friday at 1 p.m. Please click on her obituary and go to the Tribute Wall and scroll down to the prompt and click on the live feed arrow. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts of remembrance to Marshall University School of Medicine for the Wayne County Scholarship or the June Harless Center for Rural Education at Marshall University in care of the Marshall University Foundation.
