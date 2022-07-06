DR. SHARON GAIL BURTON MARTIN, 78, of Scott Depot, W.Va., formerly of Charleston, died July 2. She retired as Principal of Elk Elementary. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. July 6 at Harvey's Creek Cemetery, Route 34 South near Hamlin, W.Va. A procession will leave Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trustees Harvey's Creek Cemetery, c/o Greg Sergent, 6686 Hamlin Road, Culloden, WV 25510; Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., Charleston, WV 25387; or New Hope Animal Rescue, PO Box 461, Scott Depot, WV 25560. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.

