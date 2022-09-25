WILLIAM E. EVANS, JR., M.D., of Exeter, New Hampshire, died unexpectedly on September 17, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathleen McCartin Evans.
Dr. Evans, fondly known as "Bill," was born in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late William E. and Ethel Tufts Evans of Ceredo, West Virginia.
He graduated from The Ohio State University and West Virginia University School of Medicine, where he completed his residency in general psychiatry. Dr. Evans was board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and was licensed to practice psychiatric medicine in Massachusetts, West Virginia, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.
In addition to his wife, Dr. Evans is survived by his children, William E. Evans III, his husband Jacob Meister of Boston, Massachusetts, and Nicholas L. Evans and his fiancée Caitlyn Hassett of South Berwick, Maine. He is also survived by his siblings, Karen Collier (Phillip), Brenda Perry (Mike), Steven Evans (Guada), and Edwin (Shere) Day, as well as several nieces and nephews. Dr. Evans was predeceased by his brother Christopher Evans.
Prior to his retirement, Dr. Evans had a varied and distinguished career. In addition to working in private practice and medical consulting, Dr. Evans served as Medical Director and in various other capacities at Elliot Hospital and Lake Shore Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire, Lowell General Hospital in Lowell, Massachusetts, Chestnut Ridge Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, and River Park Hospital and Hershel Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. He previously served as Associate Professor of Psychiatry at West Virginia University School of Medicine.
He was a member of the American Psychiatric Association, Massachusetts Medical Society, American Medical Association, West Virginia Medical Society, and West Virginia State Psychiatric Association.
Bill was also an accomplished athlete and an avid sports fan. He played fullback at The Ohio State University under legendary coach Woody Hayes, where he also coached first-year defensive backs. At Ceredo-Kenova High School, Bill was a two-time All-American basketball player and a two-time All-State football player and was a member of the Ceredo-Kenova Basketball Hall of Fame. Bill also enjoyed tennis, golf, and sailing.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in his memory to the West Virginia University School of Medicine through the West Virginia University Foundation (www.wvuf.org). Arrangements by the Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter, N.H.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
DAVID LEE FARLEY, 76, of Barboursville, W.Va., joined his Heavenly Father and loving relativ…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.