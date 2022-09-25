Dr. William E. Jr. Evans
SYSTEM

WILLIAM E. EVANS, JR., M.D., of Exeter, New Hampshire, died unexpectedly on September 17, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathleen McCartin Evans.

Dr. Evans, fondly known as "Bill," was born in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late William E. and Ethel Tufts Evans of Ceredo, West Virginia.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you