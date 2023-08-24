DR. WILLIAM E. PARK passed away late in the evening on August 21, 2023, at his home with his family at his side. Bill was born on April 30, 1950, in Gallipolis, Ohio, the second of eight children of Dr. Nelson A. and Alice Lally Park. He grew up on Mason Boulevard and graduated from Point Pleasant High School, class of 1968. Bill was a graduate of West Virginia University and the WVU School of Dentistry. He was a longtime dentist in Point Pleasant providing service for 36 years. Dr. Park was known for his compassionate and kind service, to not only his patients, but to those in need. He was also known for sharing some of his greatest talents, his wonderful wit and humor, with patients and friends.
Bill loved his family, his Catholic faith, and WVU sports. Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as a councilman for the City of Point Pleasant. He was a dedicated member of his community having served on the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, former president of the Point Pleasant High School Band Boosters, and assisted annually with the production of the Black Knight Revue as a member of the stage crew. He was a devoted husband, terrific Dad, and loving PaPa.
