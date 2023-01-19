DREAMA IRENE ADKINS AKERS of Ceredo, W.Va., widow of Edwin Akers, passed away on January 14, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Dreama was the youngest daughter born to the late William F. and Vinnie Pauley Adkins on January 18, 1926.
She was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.
She was a 1944 graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and a lifelong member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church of Ceredo, W.Va.
She is survived by her son Gary, her daughter-in-law Sue who was her loving caregiver for eleven years, and her granddaughter Jennifer who was the absolute light of her life. he is also survived by a special niece and nephew, Diana and Larry Carver.
The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel in Ceredo.
A private graveside service will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023, with her former Pastor John Fry officiating. Interment will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery in Ceredo.
Dreama was a loving, caring, gracious mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend who will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
