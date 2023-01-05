DRUCILLA ANN SHREWSBURY, 78 of Gallipolis, Ohio, formerly of Kenova, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Arbors of Gallipolis. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington with Pastor Phillip Warren. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. She was born on September 1, 1944, in Logan, W.Va., the daughter of the late Algie and Annabelle Bowen Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Shrewsbury; one brother and sister, Algie Ray Ferguson and Janice Bryant. She was a beautician. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Cathy Perry; daughter and son-in-law Melissa "Missy" and Stephen Greene; grandchildren and spouses Courtney and Derek McManus, Alex and Abby Blankenship, Tyler Leffingwell, Amber and Bernard Slater, Mike, Taylor and Trenten Perry; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; one brother and sister-in-law Allen and Adela Ferguson and a sister and brother-in-law, Cora "Lucy" and Sam Simmons. A special thank you to her caregivers and Arbors of Gallipolis. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
