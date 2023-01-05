DRUCILLA ANN SHREWSBURY, 78 of Gallipolis, Ohio, formerly of Kenova, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Arbors of Gallipolis. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington with Pastor Phillip Warren. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. She was born on September 1, 1944, in Logan, W.Va., the daughter of the late Algie and Annabelle Bowen Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Shrewsbury; one brother and sister, Algie Ray Ferguson and Janice Bryant. She was a beautician. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Cathy Perry; daughter and son-in-law Melissa "Missy" and Stephen Greene; grandchildren and spouses Courtney and Derek McManus, Alex and Abby Blankenship, Tyler Leffingwell, Amber and Bernard Slater, Mike, Taylor and Trenten Perry; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; one brother and sister-in-law Allen and Adela Ferguson and a sister and brother-in-law, Cora "Lucy" and Sam Simmons. A special thank you to her caregivers and Arbors of Gallipolis. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you