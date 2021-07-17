DUANE ALAN MIDKIFF, 71, of Branchland, W.Va., died July 15. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. July 18 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. The burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, where the committal service will be 11 a.m. July 19. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.

