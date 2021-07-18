Duane graduated from this earthly “Vail of Tears” to his heavenly home. He is now with his Heavenly Father and all the relatives and friends who went on before. DUANE ALAN MIDKIFF, 71, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021. He was born July 8, 1950, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of Lottie Farley Midkiff and the late Walter Midkiff. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Judith Carolyn “Michael’s Twin.” He was a member of West Hamlin United Methodist Church, a graduate of Guyan Valley High School Class of 1968. He was a former employee of the Town of West Hamlin Water Company and Orders Construction, building bridges; the West Hamlin bridge was the first bridge that Duane worked on. Duane was able to make walking sticks with a cross on top. He was glad to give these away to family and friends. He was an avid reader of the scriptures and had a lot of scripture memorized. He is also survived by a brother, Michael (Mitzi); a sister, Diana Midkiff Murphy (Thomas); niece, Cassidy (Johnathan) May; nephew, Carl (Olivia) Flint; great-nephews and niece, Carl Adkins IV, Troj Flint, Connor Clay and Caylee Mae Clay. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Thomas Jeffrey officiating. The burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va., where the committal service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021. A visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Herd LB Jaquan Yulee dead at 24
- Woman accused of neglect in Wayne County case
- As attorneys seek remedy, stories of those hurt most by opioid epidemic kept out of courtroom
- Cabell County Magistrate Woelfel resigns, appointed circuit clerk
- Cabell County Fair announces event lineup
- Police roundup: Three arrested on drug charges in Milton
- CINDY DONNELA STEVENS
- Official Orin's death stuns area coaches, athletes
- Former Midland product Humphrey says Kansas paid him off after threats
- Mandt announces run for Cabell County Commission
Collections
- Photos: Former Marshall football player Jaquan Yulee
- Photos: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Mountain Health Arena plaza
- Photos: Huntington Police Department promotion ceremony
- Photos: Lawrence County Fair
- Photos: Monday evening demolition derby at the Lawrence County Fair
- Photos: Former Huntington mayor Jean Dean through the years
- Photos: COVID-19 memorial service at Enslow Park Presbyterian
- Photos: 7-on-7 tournament at Huntington High School
- Photos: Barboursville vs. Bridgeport, Little League State Tournament
- Photos: Ona-Milton vs. Jefferson, Little League State Tournament