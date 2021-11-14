DUSTY BILLS passed away on Tuesday morning, Nov. 9th, 2021. Dusty was born on October 23, 1948, to loving parents, Othar and Helen Mays Bills, in Chauncey, W.Va. He attended schools in Logan County, W.Va., and graduated from West Virginia State Police Academy in 1972. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He served two tours in Vietnam and was decorated for his bravery and service. After his service in The Marines, he also served two years in The United States Army. He is survived by his loving siblings, two brothers, Gene Bills and sister-in-law Florence of Springfield, Ohio, and Mark Bills and Beth of Maine; two sisters, Delana Jones and brother-in-law Tommy of Ripley, W.Va., and Sandi Swackhamer; and brother-in-law Michael of Parkersburg W.Va. He also had nine nephews who loved and admired him and two nieces who loved him fiercely. He was preceded in death by two loving sisters, Betty Bills of Lexington, Ky., and Suzie Marcum of Huntington, and his parents, Othar Bills and Helen Mays Bills. Dusty’s request was to be cremated. His ashes will be interred at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar W.Va., at a time and date to be announced. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
