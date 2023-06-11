DWANA SUE NEWMAN, 81, of Huntington, died June 7, 2023 in Heritage Center of Huntington. She was born August 5, 1941 in Huntington, daughter of the late Charles and Olive Cornwell Newman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four siblings: Eugene Newman, Bette Hatton, Montilla Ferguson and Phyllis Cremeans Lyons. She is a special aunt to Patty Cremeans Quate and many other nieces and nephews that fondly called her "Sue Sue;" and a fur baby, Weegie. Special thanks to Maureen Kilburn for her loving compassion and care that enabled Sue to stay in her home for many years, and a dear friend, Mike Adkins. Honoring Sue's request services will be private. She will be entombed at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. "He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds" Psalms 147:3. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

