DWANA SUE NEWMAN, 81, of Huntington, died June 7, 2023 in Heritage Center of Huntington. She was born August 5, 1941 in Huntington, daughter of the late Charles and Olive Cornwell Newman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four siblings: Eugene Newman, Bette Hatton, Montilla Ferguson and Phyllis Cremeans Lyons. She is a special aunt to Patty Cremeans Quate and many other nieces and nephews that fondly called her "Sue Sue;" and a fur baby, Weegie. Special thanks to Maureen Kilburn for her loving compassion and care that enabled Sue to stay in her home for many years, and a dear friend, Mike Adkins. Honoring Sue's request services will be private. She will be entombed at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. "He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds" Psalms 147:3. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pool in the middle of neighborhood brings community to residents, visitors
- West Virginia’s newest scenic train ride opens
- Earl W. "Dutch" III Heiner
- Cabell BOE appoints new career tech center principal
- Bear and human conflicts are a rising problem
- Appalachian Power to remove 17 miles of lines in Cabell, Lincoln
- Graduates take to the stage for Huntington Junior College's 2023 spring graduation
- 'I expect to see severe damage': Safety risk concerns mount as Congress fast-tracks Mountain Valley Pipeline
- Seniors farmers market voucher program returns in 2023
- Justice accused of not responding to document requests amid $1.9 million debt in federal case
Collections
- Photos: Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House celebrates 85th anniversary
- Photos: Families spend time at Guyan Estates Pool
- Photos: Class of 2025 Physician Assistant White Coat Ceremony
- Photos: June Harless Center's Cardboard Boat Regatta
- Photos: Mountain Health Arena's Party on the Plaza
- Photos: Car show presented by Tri State Street Rods
- Photos: 5th annual BrewGrass Festival
- Photos: Marshall football conducts first summer recruiting camp
- Photos: Blenko Glass 2023 West Virginia Day piece
- Photos: Summer Camp Olympics kick-off party