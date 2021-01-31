DWIGHT DALE BLANKENSHIP II, 26, of Fort Campbell, Ky., formerly of Genoa, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. He was born December 24, 1994, at Huntington, W.Va., a son of Dwight Dale Blankenship of Giles, Va., and Terrina Williamson Blankenship of Genoa, W.Va. Dwight was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed four-wheeling, camping, rock climbing, canoeing, swimming, skiing, yoga and working out in the weight room. His physical abilities and strength led him to play football at Wayne High School, where he and his teammates won two state titles. After graduation, he went on to play rugby at Marshall University and football at WV State College. He graduated with a Bachelor Degree in business management from West Virginia State College before joining the U.S. Army. SPC Blankenship joined the US Army Active Duty Component as an 11B Infantryman in January 2020 and was assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment Leader RAKKASANS in September 2020. He served as an automatic rifleman in C Co, 1-187 IN before being selected to serve as a sniper in the scout platoon of HHC, 1-187 IN in November 2020. SPC Blankenship served at an elite level, competing in the Best Leader Competition in November 2020 and placing first in the junior enlisted category and 2nd overall out of more than 50 participants. SPC Blankenship fostered a culture of continuous improvement and excellence in his peers and superiors alike that far exceeded his grade and position. SPC Blankenship’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Air Assault Badge and the Parachutist Badge. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wetzel Williamson, and his grandmother, Glenna Artrip. Additional survivors include three sisters, Katie Blankenship (Aaron) of Wayne, Tristan Robertson (Drake) of Huntington, W.Va., and Trinity Blankenship of Genoa; one brother, Shane Blankenship of Fort Bragg, N.C.; his great-grandmother, Norma Thompson; a great-aunt, April Schmucker; three aunts, Crystal Mills of Genoa, Melinda Gustler of Pearisburg, Va., and Vicki Wilson (Brian) of Pearisburg, Va.; four uncles, Joe Blankenship (Charlotte), Dean Blankenship, David Blankenship (Geri), all of Princeton, W.Va., and Don Blankenship (April) of Pearisburg, Va.; one nephew, Wetzel Robertson; cousins, Ethan Meade, Josh and Emily Mills; and a host of additional family. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeremiah Williamson officiating and full military honors. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huff's marriage to Marshall no coincidence
- Marshall's 2021 football schedule released
- Huff's staff for 2021 nearly finalized
- SV's Biggs de-commits from Marshall
- Huff says Huntington's special nature has shown itself
- Two ex-Huntington politicians indicted in 2019 shooting ask for dismissal
- Lawsuit accuses Cabell County Schools of failing to protect student from sexual abuse
- Business Beat: Christopher & Banks closing all stores, while Belk will file bankruptcy
- Herd's Huff playing numbers game with recruiting
- Cabell health department receives FEMA grant for mass vaccinations
Images
Collections
- Photos: People spend time at Lake William
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Chesapeake
- Photos: LesMills BodyCombat course at The Rec
- Photos: Ironton vs. South Point, boys basketball
- Photos: High School Basketball, Ironton boys vs. Chesapeake
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. South Point, girls basketball
- Photos: Russell vs. Ashland, girls basketball
- Photos: Ice Bowl disc golf tournament
- Photos: Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County