DWIGHT DALE BLANKENSHIP II, 26, of Fort Campbell, Ky., formerly of Genoa, son of Dwight Dale Blankenship of Giles, Va., and Terrina Williamson Blankenship of Genoa, died Jan. 25. He was member of U.S. Army Active Duty Component as an 11B Infantryman and assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment Leader RAKKASANS and a sniper in the scout platoon of HHC, 1-187 IN. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service. Masks and social distancing will be required. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.