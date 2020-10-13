Essential reporting in volatile times.

DWIGHT G. LISICKI, 75, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Mary Frazier Lisicki, died Oct. 7. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 15, Four Mile Log Church, Branchland, W.Va.; burial in Willy Wiley Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation after 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the church. www.handleyfh.com. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements

