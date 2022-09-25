EADRIS LORENE GILKERSON CLAY, lovingly known as Nanny, left her earthly body to join her Savior in heaven on September 22, 2022, at the young age of 86. She was born on April 8, 1936, the daughter of the late Lando and Ruby Queen Gilkerson. Preceding her in death were her husband, Boyd "Martin" Clay; son (in law), William Copley; brother, Leonard Gilkerson; and special friend, Eldreth "Buddy" Perry. She leaves behind her children: Viola Clay of Cleveland, Ohio, Pamela Sue Copley of Wayne, W.Va., Deborah Clay of Ray, Ohio, and Duane Clay of East Lynn, W.Va.; a sister, Lois Jean Adkins of Lavalette, W.Va.; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Larry Clay, and sons, Christopher and Zachary; April and husband, Michael Copley, their daughters, Ayden and Kylee; Sara and husband, Zachary Smith, their son, Asa; Joshua and wife, Stephanie Copley; Zeth and wife, Carissa Clay, their children: Connor, Caylee, Noah, Ella, and Emma; Klarissa, and husband Harry Kingery, their children: Bailey, Mason, Riley, and Ryder; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and adopted grandchildren, too many to mention, all of whom will miss her dearly. Proverbs 16:31 "Gray hair is a crown of glory; it is gained in a righteous life." Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, September 26, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastors Tony Clay and Emual Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
