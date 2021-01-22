EARL DAVID “DAVE” WALTON, 70, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Brookdale Memory Care Mount Vernon Drive, Cleveland, Tenn., after ten years of Alzheimer’s and complications from COVID-19. Dave is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jenny McCray Walton; his mother, Lillie Mae Martin Walton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Robin Walton, Jeff and Debbie Walton; nieces and nephew, Bethany Walton, Emily Walton and Jacob (Danielle) Walton; great-niece and -nephews, Ethan and Lindy Hunt and Wesley Walton; a very special cousin, Debbie (Donnie) Burks of Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father, Earl S. Walton. Dave graduated from Jeffersonville High School in Jeffersonville, Indiana. After graduation his family moved back to Huntington and he joined the Air Force. He was very proud and honored to serve the country that he loved. He graduated from Marshall University with high academic honors in Computer Science. He retired from Huntington Alloys as Director of Information Technology. Dave was very skilled and had the ability to fix anything, earning him the nickname “Mr. Fixit.” Many people have told his family he was the smartest person they ever knew. He loved cars and working on them. His green ’72 Stingray Corvette was his “pride and joy.” He was past Commander of VFW Post 9796 in Milton, W.Va. As Commander he was recognized by the WV State VFW for his excellent service. He loved attending the meetings, making apple butter, and traveling to District meetings throughout the state with Dave Wallace and other members. Alzheimer’s is a very difficult disease for many people to understand. His family would like to thank all the people who in some way made Dave feel special, loved and that they cared about him; our neighbors for the many milkshakes, snacks and treats they brought him; the employees of Cracker Barrel for being so caring and always making sure his blueberry pancakes were just right; the staff of Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti for being so friendly and so helpful; Belen Bushman, MSN, and Dr. Lawrence Clapp at Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC for taking superb care of Dave’s medical needs. Many thanks to the staff of Brookdale Memory Care Mount Vernon Drive during the past four months as a patient. Dave was blessed to have two faithful friends, Jim Curtis and Ed Vincent, who were with him through all stages of his Alzheimer’s. Together they enjoyed car races, football games, trivia and eating dinner on a weekly basis. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Woodmere Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be sent to: Attention of Commander Harry, VFW Post 9796, 7 Fairground Road, Milton, WV 25541.
