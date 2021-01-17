EARL DAVID WALTON, 70, of Huntington, husband of Jenny McCray Walton, died Dec. 15, 2020, in Brookdale Memory Care Mount Vernon Drive, Cleveland, Tenn. He retired from Huntington Alloys as Director of Information Technology. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at Woodmere Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be sent to: Attention of Commander Harry, VFW Post 9796, 7 Fairground Road, Milton, WV 25541.

