EARL RAY ADKINS II, 61, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel by Pastor Tim Crabtree. He was born April 14, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Doris Louise Williams Adkins and the late Earl Ray Adkins. Earl was a safety coordinator with more than 40 years of service for CJ Hughes. He was an active member of Spirit of Faith Church, where he was a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and worked in the church pantry. Earl was an avid Marshall University athletics fan. He loved his family, neighbors and his work and was always an active member of his community. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Shawna Jean Mann Adkins; son, Andrew Ray Adkins; granddaughter, Zoe Hope Adkins; and brother, Allen Adkins. Survivors also include his children, Samantha Jean Adkins Lewis and her husband James Justin Lewis and son Adam Joseph Adkins and his wife Lisa Michelle Romans Adkins; grandchildren, Madison Grace Adkins and Luke James Lewis; and his nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

