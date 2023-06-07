EARL W. "DUTCH" HEINER III, 64 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Services will be conducted on Thursday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion. Burial will follow. Pallbearers will be nephews Wesley Rhoads, Chuck, Chris and Chad Heiner and ATO fraternity brothers, John Queen, Allen Hager and Rob Adkins. He was born April 25, 1959, in Louisville, Ky., the son of Earl W. Heiner Jr and Nancy Eddy Heiner. He was a graduate of Marshall University and the American Institute of Baking. He was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Dutch actively supported the Marshall University H.E.L.P. Program and was proud of the Earl W. Heiner III Library named in his honor. He retired from Heiner's Bakery, a local family business. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Mackenzie Leigh Heiner. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving family, a daughter Kendall Heiner of Kennesaw, Ga.; son Earl W. "Lee" Heiner IV currently doing mission work in Africa; sister Beth Ann Heiner and husband Fritz Mortl of Lexington, Ky.; brother Charles Heiner and wife Michelle of Huntington; a granddaughter, Marleigh France; a special significant friend, Ellen McMeekin and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Dutch's name to Marshall University H.E.L.P. Program, Myers Hall, 520 18th Street, Huntington, WV 25703. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
