The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Earlene V. McComas

EARLENE V. McCOMAS, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., and Melbourne, Fla., went to be with her heavenly Father on September 5, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Earl "Wink" Carpenter and Lillian Belle Carpenter. She was a retired social worker with the WV Department of Health and Human Resources and spent her later retirement years enjoying Florida with her family. She is survived by two daughters, Lisa (David) Horst of Melbourne, Fla., and Amy (Chester Jr.) Mays of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; two grandchildren, Zachary Smith and his children with Kayla Crisp, Elliott and Olivia "Lulu," and Shannon (Tyler) Wilson and their children Lilly, Luke, and Beau. She also leaves behind her beloved pet, Khloe. Honoring her request, a private memorial was held with family. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you