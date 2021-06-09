EDDIE ALBERT DENT, 51, of Prichard, husband of April D. McCray Dent, died June 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He worked from Labor Union 1445. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 11 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 10 at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you