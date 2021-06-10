EDDIE ALBERT DENT, 51, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Eddie was born September 15, 1969, in Louisa, Ky., son of Sharon Robertson Dent Smith and the late Eddie Dean Dent. He graduated from Fort Gay High School in 1987 and worked out of the Labor Union 1445. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dotsie and Albert Junior Robertson and Polly Ann and Harry Dent and stepfather Homer Smith. Survivors include his beloved wife, April D. McCray Dent; four children, Jacob Dent, Tyler Dent, Cassey Flora (Derick) and Kyle Adkins; sister, Laura Dent; brother, Jason Dent; grandchildren, Drake Watts and Kinleigh Watts, and their father, Levi Watts; special aunt, Alberta Robertson; and many other loving and cherished family members. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Ironton, Herd football great Cyrus dead
- Time Saver Auto Title & Notary permanently closes all locations
- Marshall AD Hamrick to step down at end of June
- Chuck Landon: Time for a face-lift at MU
- ROGER DALE ROSS II
- Charleston lawyer Sean McGinley killed in crash
- West Virginia nurse found not guilty in shooting case
- Pride events return to Huntington
- Former Cabell Midland star Jeffrey to pitch in Draft League
- West Virginia coal miner killed; second coal death in two days
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Comic and Toy Convention
- Photos: Tri State Street Rods annual car show
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, baseball
- Photos: 9th Street Live
- Photos: Pullman Concert Series
- Photos: 10th annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, baseball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Lincoln County, softball
- Photos: Paws at Pullman
- Photos: Baseball elimination game, Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley