EDDIE ALBERT DENT, 51, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Eddie was born September 15, 1969, in Louisa, Ky., son of Sharon Robertson Dent Smith and the late Eddie Dean Dent. He graduated from Fort Gay High School in 1987 and worked out of the Labor Union 1445. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dotsie and Albert Junior Robertson and Polly Ann and Harry Dent and stepfather Homer Smith. Survivors include his beloved wife, April D. McCray Dent; four children, Jacob Dent, Tyler Dent, Cassey Flora (Derick) and Kyle Adkins; sister, Laura Dent; brother, Jason Dent; grandchildren, Drake Watts and Kinleigh Watts, and their father, Levi Watts; special aunt, Alberta Robertson; and many other loving and cherished family members. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

