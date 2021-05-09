God only knows what you have been through; God only knows how it’s killing you; God only knows how to find you; God only knows how to break through; God knows the real you; because there is a kind of love that God only knows. EDDIE JOE ALDRIDGE was born July 19, 1976, in Huntington, W.Va. He graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School in 1995. Eddie had many talents: artist, welder, golfer, butcher and chef. Eddie had a great sense of humor, loved children and had a passion for all he met on his earthly walk. As he made his landing on April 30, 2021, maternal grandparents John L. and Faye Saville and paternal grandparents Fred and Bernice Aldridge greeted him, along with his father, Carl Aldridge. Many friends and loved ones were there, and what a reception he had. Survivors include his mother, Wenona Saville Maeland (fiance Keith Black); sister, Amy Foster (Jason); brother, Brent Aldridge; niece, Brynn Foster; nephews, Blake Foster and Waylon Aldridge; and a special cousin, Jason Norris. He is also survived by many precious cousins, aunts and uncles. Eddie was blessed with many special friends. The family will have a gathering in the near future to celebrate Eddie’s life. Eddie, when you were born, you were crying and everyone around you was smiling; at the end, you were smiling and everyone around you was crying. Miss me, but let me go. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2021 West Virginia high school boys basketball tournament schedule
- DAVID ARTHUR BECKETT
- 60 Herd athletes land in transfer portal
- Human remains identified as man missing for six years
- New charges filed against former delegate Derrick Evans
- Why are businesses having trouble finding employees?
- With no questions from defendants, Rader’s testimony kept short at opioid trial
- Milton educator brings W.Va. history to life through animated videos
- Basketball newbie Siebert helps Knights to state tournament
- High school basketball player set to graduate fatally shot
Images
Collections
- Photos: Readers share their prom 2021 photos
- Photos: Huntington High Theatre 2021 Senior Showcase
- Photos: Local musicians gather for jam session at Ritter Park
- Photos: Cabell County’s National Day of Prayer service
- Photos: Huntington tops University in Class AAAA state tournament
- Photos: Ohio University Southern honors 2021 graduates
- Photos: Huntington falls to Morgantown in Class AAAA semifinals
- Photos: Huntington High wins Class AAAA girls basketball state title
- Photos: 184th Marshall University commencement
- Photos: First Friday returns to downtown Ashland