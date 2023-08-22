The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Eddy "Gene" Stephenson
EDDY "GENE" STEPHENSON passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edison and Vivien; son Ed; brother Gary and sister Carol Ellis. Gene is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lana, daughter Cecelia and son-in-law Darrell Hite; three step-children, David Plybon, Pamela Brown and Pat Kasemsri; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces; sister Linda Leffle, brother-in-law Tim Hager and best friend Jerry Crabtree. Visitation will be at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.

