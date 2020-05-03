EDGAR ADKINS passed from this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020, after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born June 21, 1945, the 5th of 8 children to Homer and Sadie Adkins of Wayne, West Virginia, he raised his own family in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan, where he worked at Ford Motor Company as a Tool and Die Maker for 39 years. His memory is treasured by his children and grandchildren: Cynthia Petricko of Massachusetts and her daughter Charlotte of Michigan, Penny Moro of Tennessee, her husband Lee Moro, and their sons Judah and Asher. He will be missed by three surviving siblings, Bobby Jean, Joe and Trish. He was preceded in death by his parents and by siblings, Dennis, Wendel, Normalee and Linda. An avid fisherman and talented chess player, he also earned trophies for motocross racing and golf. An adventurous traveler, he skied black diamond runs in Vancouver, went hang gliding from the cliffs of Brazil, and danced the night away wherever music could be found. He relished cooking for his family, especially his delicious spaghetti sauce that no one can quite match. His greatest satisfactions were to love his family and to help others. Whether his generosity comprised a charitable donation, a long-term project or a few minutes with his toolbox, if someone needed him, his determination knew no bounds. Due to the COVID-19 quarantine, Edgar will be buried privately at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. A memorial will be held after restrictions have been lifted. Further information will be posted as it becomes available, at the active online memorial, www.forevermissed.com/edgarhomeradkins. In honor of Edgar, the family asks that you look around you, and if you see someone hurting during this time of world crisis, be a blessing to them in whatever way you can.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hurricane community grieves sudden death of middle school student
- Former Marshall lineman Blake Brooks dies
- TIMMY LEE BECKETT
- MYLES LEE CLAGG
- WorkForce WV is now accepting pandemic unemployment claims
- More guidelines coming for coronavirus ‘hot spots’ like Cabell, Wayne
- PATRICIA "PATTY" CHILDERS
- Proctorville man pleads not guilty
- Hurricane High seniors participate in drive-in cap and gown photo shoot
- WorkForce West Virginia explains CARES Act emergency unemployment benefits
Images
Collections
- Photos: Salute to health care workers parade
- Photos: The Village at Riverview friends and family parade
- Photos: Hurricane High drive-in cap and gown photo shoot
- Photos: Huntington High seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: Fire on 4th Street
- Photos: Explorer Academy Better World Day parade
- Photos: Servpro of Huntington First Responder Friday
- Photos: Central City Elementary drive-by parade
- Photos: Memorial held for Cottage Street house fire victims
- Photos: Retirement parade held for HFD Captain Scott Leep