EDGAR “ED” BLANKENSHIP SR., 90, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with his nephew Pastor Paul Michael Booth and Mr. Bill Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in the Price-Mills Cemetery, Wayne. One of eighteen children, he was born January 20, 1931, in Wayne, a son of the late Francis Marion “Doc” and Chanie Spurlock Blankenship. Ed was a retired employee of ACF in Huntington, W.Va., and worked as a driller for Woodrow Dingess in Branchland, W.Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by twelve brothers and sisters. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Hazel Victoria Blankenship; two sons and daughters-in-law, Edgar and Kimberly Blankenship of Ashland, Ky., and Ronald and Melissa Blankenship of Wayne; five grandchildren and their spouses, Daniel and Troy Blankenship of Oakland Park, Fla., Christopher and Jessie Blankenship of Ashland, Ky., Rachel Blankenship of Johnson City, Tenn., Kate and James McMullen of Barboursville, W.Va., and Kai Blankenship of Lexington, Ky.; six great-grandchildren, Ellianah, Elijah, Evelyn and Ezekiel McMullen and Elliot and Lilly Blankenship; three brothers, Albert, Roy and Toliver Blankenship; two sisters, Geneva Wiloby and Dorothy Napier; plus many other precious sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ed will be forever remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, papaw, grand-papaw, uncle and friend. He loved God and his family. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
