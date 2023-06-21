EDGAR HENDERSON II, 53 of Huntington died June 12 at home. He worked as a Security Guard for Marshall University. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 23 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 22 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

