Edgara Delano Plybon
SYSTEM

EDGAR "DANNY" DELANO PLYBON, 85, of Kenova, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. by Pastor Kevin Shull and Pastor Wendell Shull on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery.

Edgar Plybon was a man who had smiles to brighten your days, who made you feel good with his warm words of praise. And what's more he knew what to do to make wishes and dreams come true. He was our everything. Edgar Plybon was someone who always had good stories to tell, funny tricks to play. But just as importantly, he knew how to be a good listener as well. He was kind and the very best friend you could hope to find. He taught his children how to be compassionate. To help those in need quietly behind the scenes. He was no ordinary man. And we are proud to tell the world that he was our Christian father, husband, and friend.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you