Edgara Delano Plybon

EDGAR "DANNY" DELANO PLYBON, 85, of Kenova, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. by Pastor Kevin Shull and Pastor Wendell Shull on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery.
Edgar Plybon was a man who had smiles to brighten your days, who made you feel good with his warm words of praise. And what's more he knew what to do to make wishes and dreams come true. He was our everything. Edgar Plybon was someone who always had good stories to tell, funny tricks to play. But just as importantly, he knew how to be a good listener as well. He was kind and the very best friend you could hope to find. He taught his children how to be compassionate. To help those in need quietly behind the scenes. He was no ordinary man. And we are proud to tell the world that he was our Christian father, husband, and friend.
Edgar was born on August 24, 1937, in Wayne County, W.Va., to the late Cleo Briston and Fanny Gladys Adkins Plybon. Danny retired from ACF where he was a crane operator. He was also the owner and operator of Lavalette Trademark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Edgar Lee Plybon; six brothers, William, Cleo Jr., Frank, Donald, Carroll, and infant Jackie Plybon; four sisters, Rebecca McComas, JoAnn Adkins, Karen Dixon, and Geneva Plybon. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nora Linda Plybon; six children, Dana Plybon, Jack (Karen) Plybon, Erma Patty Plybon, Billy Plybon, Melissa (Riley) Walker, and Danny (Shanna) Plybon; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Cheryl) Plybon and Mike (Christa) Plybon; one sister, Rosie Leep; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, the Shull Family. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
