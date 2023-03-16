EDITH "EVELYN" MOORE, 94, originally from Huntington, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness March 11, 2023, at her daughter Judy's home in Marietta, Georgia. Evelyn was born August 13, 1928, in Barboursville, W.Va., and was the loving wife of Rudolph "Rudy" Moore for nearly 65 years. Evelyn and Rudy made their home in Huntington, West Virginia for more than 47 years, then moved to South Point, Ohio for another 35 years. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, and friend and always welcomed everyone into her home. Evelyn and Rudy owned the Eastern Heights Amoco station where she assisted with record keeping and often could be seen talking to customers as they came in. Neither she nor Rudy ever met a stranger, often allowing credit to strangers in need.
After losing her beloved husband Rudy in 2010, Evelyn moved to Florida to be with her granddaughter, Jennifer, then later moved to Marietta, Georgia eventually making her home with her oldest daughter Judy. Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Judy Justice of Marietta, Georgia, Diane M. (Charles) Greenwell of Hernando Beach, Florida, her two granddaughters Jennifer (Bryan) Hatfield of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Shauna Justice of Marietta, Georgia. Evelyn was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Weston Hatfield, Tyler Hatfield, Brayden Hatfield, Katelyn Hatfield, Haley Justice, Avan Justice, and Skylar Justice, the joy of her life. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Ethel and Chester Nicholas, sisters Velva Ross, Mildred Beech, Dorothy Chapman, Naomi Crowe, Shirley Sowards, and brothers Harold Nicholas, Ray Nicholas, Eugene Nicholas, Gordon Nicholas, Kermit Nicholas and son-in-law John Justice.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, 1159 Central Avenue, Barboursville, West Virginia 25504. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be at Wallace Funeral Home one hour before services.
