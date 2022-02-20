EDITH JOAN ALBRIGHT HALE Entered into Rest peacefully into the awaiting arms of Jesus on Sunday, February 13, 2022. She had sorely missed “Big Mama” Mary Esther Davis Barton and “Big Daddy” Clinton Henry Barton; as well as her Father, Charles Alexander Albright, and “G.G.” Nellie Catherine Davis Jones.
Born November 22, 1932, she was an only child but never felt alone as there was a village of parents and grandparents who watched over and cared for one another’s children. Close bonds were formed with many families extending to later generations and created a host of special aunties.
A community of elders planted a seed and nourished her in The Scriptures, to which her faith and life application of God’s Holy Word remained evident and grew stronger day by day. Christened in 1933 and accepting Christ at an early age, Edith is a 4th Generation Member of Young Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. She joined the Senior Choir at age of 12 (the youngest member ever) and served as Vice President, President, Secretary and Card Ministry, helping with the Annual “Let Your Light Shine Service.” Servitude has included The Board of Trustees, Culinary Committee; Annual Conference Committees; The YCAME 100th Church Anniversary Committee; Chaired her 1st Women’s Day Committee in 1964; Chapelletes Supporter Mother, Rainbow Music Ministry Granny and Sponsor, Sunday School Teacher of Young Teen Girls and worked with then Superintendent to establish the C.R. Lockhart Library, Missions Work and loved participating in Annual District and Church School Conventions.
A graduate of the 1950 Class of Douglass High School, she attended Wilberforce University, later returning to school and in 1982 attained the Regents Bachelor of Arts Degree from Marshall University and Leadership for Education Certification from Texas Tech University, with additional Certifications obtained throughout her career.
Teaching at Barnett Child Care Center during the Summers, her career began as a Classroom Teacher with Southwestern Community Action Council Inc., from which she later retired as Classroom and Four-County Area Education Supervisor for Head Start. She also is a member/served on three (3) National and four (4) West Virginia Associations and Councils for Childhood Education.
A Member of: I.B.P.O.E. Of The World “Elks” she served as Assistant, Vice and Daughter Ruler; Elks Cause Fezz Club — Vice President; and Golden Star Temple 534 — Trustee Local and State levels.
Member of “Melody Kids” Singers (younger group) — serving the Tri-State Area, and other States as far as Michigan and weekly Ministry over WPLH Radio Station In Huntington. Bonded-for-life by the song, “My Buddy.” She continued, as Secretary, to witness with a “My Buddy Farewell Resolution” one-by-one … until at Last … they are together again.
Community:
- Child Development Improvement Club (C.D.I.C.’s) Vice President and President
- Little Jewels Little Jewels Singing Group — 16th Street Baptist Church With Mae V. Brown and Henriettra Barnes
- Branches Domestic Violence Shelter Board of Directors (1997); and Elected Board Fiscal Officer in 2006.
- The Blazers — “Club Of Mothers” Girl Scout Brownie Troop 150 and Girl Scout Troop 152
- Cub Scout Den Mother Boy Scouts of America — Sponsor, Young Chapel AME Church
- Huntington Council of Week-Day Religious Institutions
- Scott Community Center Mother’s Club; Little League Baseball Parent Support/Travel Group and 4-H Parent Support Clubs
- Barnett Elementary School, PTA Secretary, Vice President and President
Until her car keys were taken away … As a member of Cabell County Friends of the Library and “lifelong student of life,” she spent most days reading, checking out and returning books, movies, music and never missed a Book Sale. With a help-thy-neighbor spirit she joyfully picked up donations for Branches Inc. She was a Taxi and assistance for Medical Appts, Pharmacy, Grocery Store, Shopper and other for Elderly, Sick and Shut-In or just in need of food and clothing. A neighborhood mentor and listening ear, providing encouragement to young and old.
She loved music, singing, dance, and carried her children with her to Uncle’s Farm to help in the garden. She enjoyed travel, seeing new sights and bringing home souvenirs and more books. Edith was proud of her British Virgin Isle heritage, and profoundly interested in history, always sharing and teaching. Never missed the Douglass Reunions, NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet, The Carter G. Woodson Banquet nor any educational sports, competitions, personal milestones and community events involving her family.
She was compassionate and caring, hilarious and fun, meticulous and well disciplined. Edith often brought family history to life with stories of generations before her. She was one of The Sweetest Flowers of God’s Garden. Through the struggles, she was strong willed, letting you know “I feel happy and blessed and grateful” and feels blessed to partake of the 7th generations of witnesses blooming in the spirit of God’s Truth and Righteousness.
She will be forever in the hearts of her children, Charles H.A. Barton and Jacqueline; Mrs. Florence A. (Matthew) Plante; Cornell “C.C.” Hale; T. Emmitt (Jackie) Hale; Mrs. Elizbeth D. Hale Tilghman; and Cabell J. Patmon.
Grandchildren, Carmon M. Plante; Mrs. Shoshona (David) Conaway; Mrs. Latisha (Rev. David E.) Wade; Natasha Harper; Selena Harper; Mrs. Heather (Justin Tjalma); Joanna Hale; Alexis Hale; Caressa Barton ; Demetrius J. Plante; and Ricardo Hale.
Great-grandchildren, Shaina R. Plante; Joshua, D. Plante; Aeisha S. Harris; Isaiah D. Atkins; Kishauna Harper; Mrs. DeShai K.R. (Nina) Moore; Danna Harper; Davia M. Harris; Ricara, Hale; Amara L.M. Davis; Anaj-a Hale; Tyan B. Tjalma; and Aleia J. Conaway.
Great-great-grandchildren, Donte’ I.A. Atkins; Mia R. Kidd; DaVeona M. Pitts; DaVeena M. Pitts; and Ayden Wright.
Cousin, Richard Porter, extended family, relatives, friends, Reverend Oliver W.H. Banks III and family; her Young Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church and connectional family, as well as her Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Family.
Celebration of Life Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, 924 20th Street, Huntington, WV 25703, with Pastor Oliver W.H. Banks III officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.