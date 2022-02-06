EDITH MARIE CHAPMAN BUSH, 75, of Milton, passed away February 4, 2022, surrounded by her girls. She was a daughter of the late Leonard and Goldie Setliff Chapman. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard E. Bush; brother, Terry Chapman; and a niece, Melissa Lykins Harrah. Edith is survived by her two daughters, Marcella (David) Lincolnogger of Culloden and Kelli (Rex) Clagg of Milton; three grandchildren: her angel, Sheena Lincolnogger of Culloden, David (Rebekah) Lincolnogger of Lenoir City, Tenn., and Britney (Jeremy) Hazelett of Saint Augustine, Fla.; five great-grandchildren, Aliceson and Emily Lincolnogger and Cooper, Parker and Palmer Hazelett; sisters, Wanda Chapman and Sharon “Shug” Lykins; and a brother, Buddy Chapman. Graveside service and burial will be on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Staten Chapel Cemetery, Milton, with Rev. Jr. Smith officiating after her visitation at Chapman Funeral Home. Friends may visit the family Monday from 11 a.m. until noon at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting her tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.

