Edmond L. III Hornbuckle

EDMOND L. HORNBUCKLE III, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., peacefully and surrounded by family, passed away on May 30, 2023. The Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in his name to the Phil Cline Family YMCA of Huntington (https://huntingtonymca.org/give/ ) or Huntington City Mission (P.O. Box 3, Huntington, WV 25705 or https://hcmwv.org/ make checks payable to Huntington City Mission). Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

