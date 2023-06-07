EDMOND LEE HORNBUCKLE III, 74, of Huntington, husband of Jeannetta Hornbuckle, died May 30 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. June 10 at First Baptist Church of Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 10 at the church. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

