EDNA ERMA QUINTRELL, of West Hamlin, W.Va., born March 25, 1928, passed away August 30, 2021, at the age of ninety-three years and five months. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Harvey Dillon and Lucinda McCallister Dillon and is also preceded in death by her husband, Estell Darrell Quintrell; five brothers, Richard Dillon, Hursel Dillon, Calbert Dillon, Rueben Earl Dillon and Donald Gene Dillon; and two sisters, Vida Perdue and Freda Bias. She was a member of the Portersville Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. There will be a private family graveside service at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.

