EDNA FRANCES KEENAN, of Huntington, widow of Robert Keenan, died Oct. 20 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired lab tech at St. Mary’s Hospital. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Community of Grace United Methodist Church, followed by a graveside service at Woodmere Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m. www.beardmortuary.com.

