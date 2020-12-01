EDNA HELEN THOMPSON, 82, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 28 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Private entombment will follow at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis, Ohio. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home with Rosary beginning at 11 a.m.  Social distancing will be observed, and face masks are required. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.

