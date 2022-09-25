Edna Linn Williams Shriner
SYSTEM

c August 27, 2022

EDNA LINN WILLIAMS BOOTH SHRINER, Born in Huntington, West Virginia to Richard Henry Williams and Edna Linn Bendel Williams, Edna Linn was the youngest of four children (Richard, Regina, Fred). She graduated from Huntington High School and attended Marshall College. In 1943, during WWII, she married Frank Matthew Booth Jr. and moved to Richmond, Va., then to Jacksonville, Florida, and back to Huntington to establish a family home. She gave birth to Frank Matthew Booth III, Richard Cary Booth, and Margaret Linn Booth Gispert. She always stated that her ultimate goal in life was "to raise three, happy, healthy children." It was a goal from which she never deviated.

