Edna Linn Williams Shriner

EDNA LINN WILLIAMS BOOTH SHRINER, Born in Huntington, West Virginia to Richard Henry Williams and Edna Linn Bendel Williams, Edna Linn was the youngest of four children (Richard, Regina, Fred). She graduated from Huntington High School and attended Marshall College. In 1943, during WWII, she married Frank Matthew Booth Jr. and moved to Richmond, Va., then to Jacksonville, Florida, and back to Huntington to establish a family home. She gave birth to Frank Matthew Booth III, Richard Cary Booth, and Margaret Linn Booth Gispert. She always stated that her ultimate goal in life was "to raise three, happy, healthy children." It was a goal from which she never deviated.
She was active in the Junior League, Medical Auxiliary, Parent/Teachers Association, Huntington Mission, Marshall athletics, military wives, hospital work, and church activities. She continued her faithfulness to her churches wherever she lived: Second Presbyterian in Huntington, St. Mark's Presbyterian in Longwood, Fla.; White Memorial Presbyterian in Raleigh, N.C.; and Springmoor vespers services. In her Christian faith, she found the basis for the values that she lived by her entire life.
In 1971, she married her high school sweetheart, Col. Fred Shriner, extending her unconditional motherhood to his children Lisa Helen Shriner and Frederick Foster Shriner III. She enjoyed her role as base commander's wife at Warner-Robbins (Georgia) Air Force Base until their retirement to Longwood, Fla. After years of golf and social life in Florida, they settled into the retirement community at Springmoor Life, North Carolina, where her husband preceded her in death. Her remaining years were blessed with family, friends, and caregivers, most especially the attention of her son Rick and his wife Carol.
Friends and family will remember her for her parenting skills, her insistence on adherence to high standards, and her unnerving common sense.
No matter where she lived geographically, Huntington was always home in her mind. She remained loyal to the best of friends from her Huntington days. Family was always her utmost concentration. The last of her generation in the family, she stayed in close contact with all her nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and they were closely in touch with her. She will be missed by all.
On August 26th, 2022, Edna Linn Williams Booth Shriner enjoyed her 98th birthday dinner at table with her three children and extended family around her; the next afternoon, she died peacefully at Springmoor Life Community, her home in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 98 years-of-age, she is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husbands, and her daughter Lisa. At her request, her body was donated to medical science research at the University of North Carolina.
The family extends profound gratitude to the entire staff at Springmoor and to the people of Home Instead for the kind, professional services they rendered. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on October 7, 2022, at Springmoor in Raleigh for her friends and caregivers there and, at a later date, a family reunion to celebrate the lives of the family members of her generation. Donations memorializing her life may be made to Springmoor Endowment Fund, Raleigh, N.C., or Marshall University Medical Outreach Program, Huntington, W.Va.
