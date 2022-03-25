EDNA MAE ROBINSON, 86, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Edna was born on October 7, 1935, in Logan County, W.Va., to the late Billie and France Edna Chafin Gayheart. She was a homemaker and a member of the Westmoreland Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Fred Robinson Sr.; one brother, William Gayheart Jr.; and two sisters, Freda O’Neill and Francis Campbell. She is survived by her son, Fred (Becky) Robinson Jr., and daughter, Shelly (Estill) Collins; four grandchildren, Joey, Josh, Devan and Fred III; and eight great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
