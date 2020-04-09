EDNA RUTH DAILEY KINDER COOPER, 64, of Hurricane, W.Va., wife of Stanley Edward Cooper, died April 7. There will be a private family service with a public celebration at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to New Heights Church for foster care, 1065 Main St., Milton, WV 25541.
