EDSEL EDWIN WALLACE, 80 passed away on May 20, 2023, in Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio Hospice Unit. He was born August 21, 1942, in Milton, W.Va., the son of the late Culvy Ivan Sr. and Alberta Villars Wallace.
Edsel graduated Milton High School with the Class of 1961, following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper during the Viet Nam Era. He married his late wife, Linda L. Birch Wallace on June 15, 1968. They were blessed with four children, Mark, Kevin, Kimberly and Eric.
