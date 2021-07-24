EDSEL “ED” R. BURNS, 70, passed away on July 21, 2021, at his home in Ormond Beach, Florida, after an extended illness. Edsel was born on January 12, 1951, in West Hamlin, West Virginia, to Myrtle and Muncie Burns. His caring and sweet disposition was evident early on, and he enjoyed the benefits of being the youngest child well into adulthood. Edsel graduated from Guyan Valley High School a year early in 1968. He graduated from Marshall University with honors in 1972. Ed married his childhood sweetheart, Shelia Williamson, in 1970. His devotion to her never paled, even in the hardest days of his disease. They were married for fifty years. Ed was a Certified Public Accountant, who began his career with Coopers & Lybrand in Columbus, Ohio. He later worked for Gannett Newspapers in several capacities, including serving as the Controller of The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, West Virginia, and assisted in the launch of USA Today in Washington, D.C. He is best known for the time he spent helping build Key Centurion Bancshares as their CFO. Ed went on to serve as the CFO of Banc One West Virginia and Genesis Health Systems. He was the President of C.J. Hughes Construction Company and later retired as President of Energy Services of America. He also served as a board member of Premier Financial Bancorp for many years. The support and love of his close-knit family inspired a heart of service in him. Ed was a longtime supporter of the greater Tri-State community. He served as a board member for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Huntington and the Marshall University Foundation. He was also a deacon and active member of Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by his daughter, Lori (Troy) Hudson; son, Ray (Cathi) Burns; seven grandchildren, Hadley Hudson, Wyatt (Summer), Matthew and Luke Burns, Haley (Josh) Dial, Ian and Ethan Burcham; one brother, Bob (Della) Burns; and his beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his siblings and in-laws, Rose (Leroy) Doneff, Dean (Ruth) Burns, Faye (Nick) Kiser, Harlan (Jan) Burns and Patricia Burns. When Ed made a friend, he made one for life and he cherished these relationships. The family would like to thank his friends, both old and new, for the support and encouragement they provided him. Ed’s perseverance to keep fighting was fueled by your cards and calls. Ed was extremely grateful for the care he received, and in lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Ed can be made to the Mayo Clinic in support of renal cancer research. Gifts can be mailed directly to the Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905. The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church, 211 James River Road, Huntington, West Virginia, with Pastor Jody Fortner officiating. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Burial will be held in Woodmere Memorial Park at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021. A procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
