EDSEL RAY DIXON, age 87, raised in Huntington, and long-time resident of Roselle, Ill., passed away of bladder cancer on November 4, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Eileen Dixon; loving father of: Nancy (John) Hunt, Shawn (Cary) Dixon, Andrew (Vonda) Dixon, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Perry, Michael (LeeAnn) Dixon and Laura (Joseph) Hirsch; proud grandfather of: Rebecca (David), Michael (Shannon), Sarah, Shawn Tyler (Kelli), Hannah, Alexander (Laurel), Katie, Michael, Alex, Eddie, Joey, Sam and Sydney; and dear great-grandfather of eleven wonderful great-children. Edsel was preceded in death by his parents, Erna and Denver Dixon.

