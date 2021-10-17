EDWARD ALVIN FAULKNER, 98, of Jacksonville, Florida, went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 9, 2021. Edward was born on February 14, 1923, in Hurricane, W.Va., to John and Lura (Mabe) Faulkner. Edward joined the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and was wounded at the Chosin Reservoir, for which he received the Purple Heart. Afterward he worked as an engineer for the Chessie System, retiring in 1985. Edward was a pro-bowler for six years and a proud member of the Huntington, West Virginia, Bowling Hall of Fame. As an avid sports fan, he also loved playing golf and watching football. He was a mister fix-it of many things, and later in life he enjoyed making jewelry, much to the delight of family and the ladies of the Mandarin Church of Christ, where he attended with his son and daughter-in-law. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Kathryn Booth; sisters, Bessie Payne, Jeanne Lyerla, Virginia Cook and Stella Bowles; and brothers, Bernard, Forrest and David Faulkner. Edward is survived by his devoted son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Della Faulkner of Jacksonville, Fla., with whom he made his home. Survivors also include his granddaughter, Jamie Monigold; great-grandsons, Gage McKeand, Maxwell McKeand and Aidan Monigold of Charlotte, N.C.; sisters, Betty Thornton of Houston, Texas, Merdith (Perg) Gibson of Columbus, Ohio, Dorothy (Irene) Ellison of Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; brothers, Johnny of Nitro, W.Va., Gerald (Jerry) of Albuquerque, N.M.; and many nieces and nephews, as well as his devoted caretaker, Jenalyn Faustino. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Burial will follow. Graveside military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 93 of Kenova. The service will be livestreamed from Edward’s obituary page at www.regerfh.com. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. A procession will leave for the cemetery at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
