EDWARD CLIFTON PETTY JR., husband of Rita Aileen Templeton Petty passed away at his home in Hurricane, W.Va., on August 21, 2022. He was born November 21, 1946, a son of the late Edward Clifton and Mildred Cassell Petty. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Reed and his nephew Mark Weddle. He was a veteran of United States Navy having served during Vietnam. He is survived by his wife and stepchildren, Derek Spangler, Laura Spangler and Whitney Spangler; grandchildren Zoee, Marlee, Rowan, and Ryker; sister Vivian Maxwell; niece Susan Weddle; and two great-nephews, Chase and Jackson. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
