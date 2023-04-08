EDWARD D. MILLER JR., 81 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away April 5, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va., after a short illness. He was preceded in death by parents Don and Marie Eggleston Miller, wife Chris Miller; and brother Thom Miller. He is survived by son Bill (Teresa) Miller of Ona; daughter Leslie (Craig) Simpson of Shepherdstown; two grandchildren, Sommer (Kevin) Gullette of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Zach (Ashli) Miller of Barboursville; and two great-grandchildren, Skylynn and Tyson Edward Miller.

Ed graduated from Barboursville High School in 1959 where he played football, completing an undefeated 1958 Senior Year. He enjoyed coaching baseball and softball teams in Barboursville where he mentored many youths. He loved officiating and umpiring Little League, High School, and College sports which he did for more than 40 years. In 1975 he was selected to umpire in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. In 1997 he was voted the WV Baseball Official of the Year. Ed was inducted into the River Cities Baseball Umpire Association Hall of Fame on May 4, 2019, and the River Cities Football Officials Association Hall of Fame on November 11, 2019. Ed was a retired Inspector at Special Metals in Huntington. After retirement he enjoyed golfing with his grandson at the former Orchard Hills Golf Course.

